Foot tapping tunes and out of this world entertainment at The Beehive in Honiton

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 February 2020

Flats and Sharps will be performing at The Beehive, in Honiton. Picture: Courtesy of the Artistes

Cinematic experiences and musical delights are lined up at The Beehive, in Honiton.

An eclectic mix of intergalactic war and high energy music will fill the different quarters of The Beehive this week.

The epic Star Wars saga continues to strike a favourable chord with cinema audiences and the latest encounter following the battle between the Resistance and the First Order has been no exception.

The Beehive cinema will be giving Star Wars fans another opportunity to see the final chapter of the Skywalker saga on the big screen.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be shown at 7.30pm, on Friday, February 7.

The following day, the entertainment is brought back down to earth, with some jovial and foot-tapping tunes from Flats and Sharps.

This young four-piece Cornish band produce a cool fusion of classic Americana with distinctive West Country music.

Originally starting on the streets of Penzance as teenage buskers, Flats and Sharps has now matured into a band with a distinctive style, mixing musical expertise with energy and contagious enthusiasm.

Expect foot-stomping Bluegrass material, well-crafted original songs, strong harmonies and stonking solos.

Flats and Sharps will be at The Beehive at 7.30pm, on Saturday, February 8.

Tickets cost £12 in advance and £15 on the door.

Live music will fill the venue again a few days later.

On Wednesday, February 12, a free Acoustic night in the Beehive bar will be hosted by local musician Terry Stacey.

For tickets and information on any of the vents at The Beehive call the Box Office on 01404 384050 or visit www.beehivehoniton.co.uk

