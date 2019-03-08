Advanced search

Folk star Steve Knightley plays one-off gig in aid of The King's Arms, Stockland

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 September 2019

Steve Knightley, by Jolyon Holroyd

Steve Knightley, by Jolyon Holroyd

Jolyon Holroyd

The well-known Devon folk singer/songwriter Steve Knightley will perform a special benefit gig at Stockland Church on Saturday, October 5.

The concert will raise funds towards the renovation of The King's Arms pub in Stockland.

The pub, which closed in 2013, has been acquired by the local community and is being repaired and restored, in preparation for reopening.

Mr Knightley used to visit the pub regularly in the 1990s and also used it as a creative retreat, writing some of his songs there.

He has supported the campaign to get it reopened from the start.

At his concert, he will be performing songs from that 1990s era as well as some of his newer material.

The show, at St Michael and All Angels Church, begins at 7.30pm and tickets are £16 advance or £18 on the door.

To book, call Wendy on 01404 881 207.

To read more about the community campaign to reopen the King's Arms, click here:

