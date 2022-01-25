Honiton firefighters tackle chimney fire
Published: 7:19 AM January 25, 2022
Firefighters from Honiton were sent to a chimney fire last night (January 24).
Fire control received a call from a member of the public reporting the blaze, in Stockland, at around 9.10pm.
A crew from Honiton attended the incident and on arrival requested support for equipment and personnel.
Fire control assigned another fire engine from Honiton to assist.
Crews used a thermal imaging camera and chimney rods to tackle the blaze.