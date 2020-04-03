Advanced search

Cylinder fire extinguished in Stockland

PUBLISHED: 16:26 03 April 2020

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue attended the incident.

A gas cylinder that had caught on fire had to be put out by firefighters.

Crews from Honiton and Taunton were called to Stockland just after 1.30pm on Friday, April 3.

The firefighters were also joined by the Environmental Protection Unit from Taunton.

On arrival they confirmed that there was one propane cylinder well alight and got to work with a hose reel jet and a main jet.

Fire crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel and a main jet and made the area safe.

