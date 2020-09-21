Advanced search

Buyer sought for Whimple Stores

PUBLISHED: 09:51 21 September 2020

Whimple Stores is up for sale. Picture Stonesmith

Whimple Stores is up for sale with an asking price of £425,000.

The shop, on The Square, in the centre of the village, incorporates a Post Office.

It is being marketed by commercial property specialists Stonesmith.

A spokesman said: “Owned by our clients for seven years, the property has benefitted from continued investment and improvements during this time, including the recent refurbishment of the shop.

“The substantial character property comprises a retail area with Post Office counter, which also offers some seating for teas and coffees.

“The impressive business has gone from strength to strength and an opportunity now exists for new owners to purchase this profitable business opportunity, combined with a spacious family home.

“The business enjoys good levels of regular repeat local trade, together with some passing trade, such is the ease of access and car parking.”

Full property details are available on our website: www.stonesmith.co.uk and viewings arranged by calling 01392 201262.

