List of East Devon schools closing tomorrow due to Storm Eunice

A tree that came down near Ottery St Mary during gale force winds in 2016 - Credit: Sgt Chris Leisk

Several primary schools in East Devon will be closed tomorrow (Friday, February 18) because of the severe weather warning.

An amber warning for extremely strong winds is in force for this part of the county from 5am until 9pm.

The Met Office weather warning map for Friday, February 18 - Credit: Met Office

Storm Eunice is expected to bring ‘significant disruption’, with the Met Office predicting that flying debris ‘could result in a danger to life’.

Damage to buildings and power lines is likely, and large waves are expected to throw beach material on to seafronts and coastal roads.

It is also likely that trees will be uprooted and branches torn off.

So far the schools that have announced closures are:

Ottery St Mary Primary

Honiton Primary

Axminster Community Primary Academy

St Andrew's Primary Academy, Chardstock

Awliscombe Primary

Upottery Primary

Payhembury Primary

Broadhembury Primary

Offwell Primary

Littleham Primary, Exmouth

Woodbury Primary

Woodbury Salterton Primary

Mill Water School, Bicton

Farway Primary

Branscombe Primary

A red weather warning is in force for parts of North Devon between 7am and noon tomorrow, meaning ‘dangerous conditions’. Many schools in the affected area have announced they will close for the day.