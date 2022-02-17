List of East Devon schools closing tomorrow due to Storm Eunice
- Credit: Sgt Chris Leisk
Several primary schools in East Devon will be closed tomorrow (Friday, February 18) because of the severe weather warning.
An amber warning for extremely strong winds is in force for this part of the county from 5am until 9pm.
Storm Eunice is expected to bring ‘significant disruption’, with the Met Office predicting that flying debris ‘could result in a danger to life’.
Damage to buildings and power lines is likely, and large waves are expected to throw beach material on to seafronts and coastal roads.
It is also likely that trees will be uprooted and branches torn off.
So far the schools that have announced closures are:
Ottery St Mary Primary
Most Read
- 1 Tom Daley to cycle through East Devon tomorrow during four-day charity challenge
- 2 List of East Devon schools closing tomorrow due to Storm Eunice
- 3 Person trapped in vehicle after two-van crash near Axminster
- 4 Met Office issues RED weather warning for wind.
- 5 Man airlifted to hospital after crash near Axminster
- 6 Crews tackle straw bales fire in East Devon barn
- 7 Tom Daley gets a hero's welcome during epic cycle through East Devon
- 8 Plans for eight new homes in Seaton refused.
- 9 Nothing about leading a district council is local when a berserk government is in power
- 10 Seaton garage 'completely destroyed' by fire
Honiton Primary
Axminster Community Primary Academy
St Andrew's Primary Academy, Chardstock
Awliscombe Primary
Upottery Primary
Payhembury Primary
Broadhembury Primary
Offwell Primary
Littleham Primary, Exmouth
Woodbury Primary
Woodbury Salterton Primary
Mill Water School, Bicton
Farway Primary
Branscombe Primary
A red weather warning is in force for parts of North Devon between 7am and noon tomorrow, meaning ‘dangerous conditions’. Many schools in the affected area have announced they will close for the day.