List of East Devon schools closing tomorrow due to Storm Eunice

Philippa Davies

Published: 3:41 PM February 17, 2022
Updated: 4:45 PM February 17, 2022
A tree that came down near Ottery St Mary during gale force winds in 2016

A tree that came down near Ottery St Mary during gale force winds in 2016

Several primary schools in East Devon will be closed tomorrow (Friday, February 18) because of the severe weather warning. 

An amber warning for extremely strong winds is in force for this part of the county from 5am until 9pm. 

The Met Office weather warning map for Friday, February 18

The Met Office weather warning map for Friday, February 18

Storm Eunice is expected to bring ‘significant disruption’, with the Met Office predicting that flying debris ‘could result in a danger to life’. 

Damage to buildings and power lines is likely, and large waves are expected to throw beach material on to seafronts and coastal roads. 

It is also likely that trees will be uprooted and branches torn off. 

So far the schools that have announced closures are: 

Ottery St Mary Primary

Honiton Primary 

Axminster Community Primary Academy

St Andrew's Primary Academy, Chardstock

Awliscombe Primary

Upottery Primary 

Payhembury Primary 

Broadhembury Primary 

Offwell Primary 

Littleham Primary, Exmouth 

Woodbury Primary

Woodbury Salterton Primary 

Mill Water School, Bicton 

Farway Primary 

Branscombe Primary 

A red weather warning is in force for parts of North Devon between 7am and noon tomorrow, meaning ‘dangerous conditions’. Many schools in the affected area have announced they will close for the day. 

