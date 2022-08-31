The amazing story of Joseph Locke

Columnist

This paint splattered plaque can be found on the wall of Costa Coffee in the High Street.

It commemorates Joseph Locke, the Member of Parliament for Honiton from 1847 to 1860, who was also a distinguished railway engineer.

He was considered to be too practical, too independent, and too outspoken to become a government minister.

He always prided himself on finishing his works within his original estimate. Joseph succeeded Robert Stephenson as the President of the Institute of Civil Engineers in 1859.

Along with Robert Stephenson and Isambard Kingdom Brunel, Locke was one of the major pioneers of railway development in the UK.

When the Liverpool and Manchester Railway was opened in September 1830, a procession of engines built by Stephenson carried 772 passengers to travel from Liverpool to Manchester and back. Tickets for the journey cost 6s 6d.

George Stephenson drove the "Northumbrian" and Joseph Locke drove the "Rocket" drawing three carriages. The whole day was spoiled when William Huskisson, the Member of Parliament for Liverpool, who was struck and killed by the "Rocket".

In September 1846 Joseph purchased the manor of Honiton and the whole of the borough, the Round Ball estate with the manor of Battishorne, Arundell and Battishorne Pawlet from Harry Baines Lott of the Honiton Bank for more than £80,000.

In April the following year, he invited the Mayor of Honiton, the Corporation, and his principal tenants to a sumptuous dinner at the Golden Lion Inn.

Patriotic songs were sung, numerous eloquent speeches and toasts followed. All 70 of the tenants of the Manor received five shillings so that they could entertain themselves and their families.

In 1848 Joseph was awarded the Legion of Honour by King Louis Philippe for the successful construction of railways in France. Joseph broke his leg in two places while constructing the Nantes - Cherbourg Railway. His doctors were astonished when he learnt to walk and dance again.

For more than a decade Joseph went on a shooting holiday near Moffat and it was there on the 15th of September 1860 that he died suddenly of appendicitis aged 55.

Joseph’s widow Phoebe sold the Manor of Honiton to Frederick Goldsmid, Esq, the son of the Baron Goldsmid.