Anglers rescued by Lyme Regis lifeboat

PUBLISHED: 08:15 03 August 2020

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Lyme Regis Lifeboat. Picture: RNLI

Archant

Lyme Regis lifeboat rescued two anglers after they accidentally ran their boat ashore on Chesil Beach on Saturday night (August 1).

The men, cold and wet, were stranded on the beach when the volunteer RNLI crew arrived.

Lifeboat crew member Tom Crabbe said: “Somehow the men’s boat - a rigid inflatable - had filled with water when it was apparently beached accidentally and both men had been in the water.

“They were cold and wet but otherwise seemed ok and certainly had plenty of safety equipment.”

Among their safety equipment were red flares which the men launched to raise the alarm.

Coastguards ashore had guided the lifeboat towards the men on the beach,

The men were taken to Abbotsbury aboard the lifeboat where they were met by coastguards.

The lifeboat crew then towed the rigid inflatable to West Bay harbour.

The alarm was raised at 7.19pm and the lifeboat crew finally arrived back in Lyme Regis at midnight

