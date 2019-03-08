A Level results day: See how students in your area did
PUBLISHED: 10:30 15 August 2019
Students across East Devon and West Dorset have been collecting their A-level results today (Thursday August 15)
Colyton Grammar School students who all achieved three or more A level passes (l/r) Charlotte Jane, from Ilminster, who is going to read economics at Bristol, Lizzie Owen, of Budleigh, reading bio chemistry at Bristol, Josie Bennett, of Feniton, reading liberal arts at Leeds Uni, Katrin Aneva, of Exeter, reading medicine at Cardiff and Emily Rudolph, of Honiton, reading criminology at Liverpool. All the students are 18. Picture: Chris Carson
Watch this space to see how well schools in your area did.
Throughout the day we will be reporting the exam results from schools at Axminster, Colyton, Honiton and Lyme Regis.
