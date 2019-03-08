Advanced search

A Level results day: See how students in your area did

PUBLISHED: 10:30 15 August 2019

Ace Valley Academy students with their A level results (l/r) Courtney Hartnell, from Southleigh, who achieved a distinction in health and social studies and is going to Bristol University to read mental health nursing; Anne Cuzado, from Axminster, still planning her next move and Latrice Drackett, from Musbury, who is going into full time employment. All the students are aged 18. Picture: Chris Carson

Students across East Devon and West Dorset have been collecting their A-level results today (Thursday August 15)

Colyton Grammar School students who all achieved three or more A level passes (l/r) Charlotte Jane, from Ilminster, who is going to read economics at Bristol, Lizzie Owen, of Budleigh, reading bio chemistry at Bristol, Josie Bennett, of Feniton, reading liberal arts at Leeds Uni, Katrin Aneva, of Exeter, reading medicine at Cardiff and Emily Rudolph, of Honiton, reading criminology at Liverpool. All the students are 18. Picture: Chris CarsonColyton Grammar School students who all achieved three or more A level passes (l/r) Charlotte Jane, from Ilminster, who is going to read economics at Bristol, Lizzie Owen, of Budleigh, reading bio chemistry at Bristol, Josie Bennett, of Feniton, reading liberal arts at Leeds Uni, Katrin Aneva, of Exeter, reading medicine at Cardiff and Emily Rudolph, of Honiton, reading criminology at Liverpool. All the students are 18. Picture: Chris Carson

Watch this space to see how well schools in your area did.

Throughout the day we will be reporting the exam results from schools at Axminster, Colyton, Honiton and Lyme Regis.

