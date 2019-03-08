'Amazing local talent' makes variety show a night to remember

4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography Rob Bayes Photography

An 'amazing' variety show of local talent in Axminster is on course to raise £10,000 for local charities.

The last of the '4 One Night Only' shows, organised by Karen Bostock, took place at Axminster Guildhall on Saturday, October 26. It was an evening of music, dance, comedy and drama, performed by schools, clubs and societies, choirs and solo vocalists - all of whom did it free of charge.

Mrs Bostock said: "It was incredible, the atmosphere was lovely.

"The local talent is just amazing, and we've had so many positive comments. One woman said how lovely it is that we give youngsters the opportunity to have the confidence to go on stage.

"Other people have talked about how we bring so many types of talent together for the show. One woman said, 'I sat on the edge of my seat wondering what on earth was going to come up next'."

Axminster Drama Club performed a dementia awareness act, Axminster Young Farmers provided comedy sketches, and pupils from Shute Primary School and Honiton Community College sang together in various musical sections.

The Lympstone Military Wives Choir ended the first half, and introduced the second.

The show was the fifth '4 One Night Only' since 2009, and one common feature is that they are performed with no practice run-through - leading to a few interesting moments.

"The finale of the first half went completely to pot," said Mrs Bostock.

"Nothing to do with the Military Wives, they sang it beautifully, but we weren't ready in time to be in the right place at the right time, but the best thing was that no one knew apart from us, so it didn't really matter."

This year's show was raising money for Hospiscare, Ferne Animal Sanctuary, Dementia Axminster and Friends of Axmouth Church.

Donations by cheque have continued coming in from people who were unable to attend on the night, and by the end of last week more than £9,500 had been collected.

The charities were chosen by Karen Bostock's 13-year-old daughter Juliette, who helped organise the show and will be taking it over from now on, putting her own stamp on the event.

A DVD of the show is available to order until Monday, November 25. Visit the 4 One Night Only website to order a copy.

