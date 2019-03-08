Advanced search

'Amazing local talent' makes variety show a night to remember

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 November 2019

4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography

4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography

Rob Bayes Photography

An 'amazing' variety show of local talent in Axminster is on course to raise £10,000 for local charities.

4 One Night Only . Picture: Rob Bayes Photography4 One Night Only . Picture: Rob Bayes Photography

The last of the '4 One Night Only' shows, organised by Karen Bostock, took place at Axminster Guildhall on Saturday, October 26. It was an evening of music, dance, comedy and drama, performed by schools, clubs and societies, choirs and solo vocalists - all of whom did it free of charge.

Mrs Bostock said: "It was incredible, the atmosphere was lovely.

"The local talent is just amazing, and we've had so many positive comments. One woman said how lovely it is that we give youngsters the opportunity to have the confidence to go on stage.

"Other people have talked about how we bring so many types of talent together for the show. One woman said, 'I sat on the edge of my seat wondering what on earth was going to come up next'."

4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography

Axminster Drama Club performed a dementia awareness act, Axminster Young Farmers provided comedy sketches, and pupils from Shute Primary School and Honiton Community College sang together in various musical sections.

The Lympstone Military Wives Choir ended the first half, and introduced the second.

The show was the fifth '4 One Night Only' since 2009, and one common feature is that they are performed with no practice run-through - leading to a few interesting moments.

"The finale of the first half went completely to pot," said Mrs Bostock.

4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography

"Nothing to do with the Military Wives, they sang it beautifully, but we weren't ready in time to be in the right place at the right time, but the best thing was that no one knew apart from us, so it didn't really matter."

This year's show was raising money for Hospiscare, Ferne Animal Sanctuary, Dementia Axminster and Friends of Axmouth Church.

Donations by cheque have continued coming in from people who were unable to attend on the night, and by the end of last week more than £9,500 had been collected.

The charities were chosen by Karen Bostock's 13-year-old daughter Juliette, who helped organise the show and will be taking it over from now on, putting her own stamp on the event.

4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography

A DVD of the show is available to order until Monday, November 25. Visit the 4 One Night Only website to order a copy.

4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography

4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography

4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography

4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography

4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography

4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography

4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography

4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography

4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography

4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography

4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography

4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography

4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography

4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography

Most Read

Three vehicles damaged after car torched in Honiton overnight

Plans to build six homes in centre of Honiton town centre narrowly supported

Plans have been submitted to build six homes in Honiton town centre.

Beaches rated ‘excellent’ as Devon and Cornwall achieve ‘best ever’ result

East Devon beaches have been given top ratings for their bathing water quality. Picture: Canva

BREAKING NEWS: Hundreds mourn death of Hawkwind keyboard player

Mourners walk behind the coffin of Hawkwind keyboard player Jason Stuart. Ref: P0554-38-08AW

Seaton pupils wear PJs for Children in Need

Reception class youngsters in their PJs for Children in Need. Picture: Chris Carson

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Three vehicles damaged after car torched in Honiton overnight

Plans to build six homes in centre of Honiton town centre narrowly supported

Plans have been submitted to build six homes in Honiton town centre.

Beaches rated ‘excellent’ as Devon and Cornwall achieve ‘best ever’ result

East Devon beaches have been given top ratings for their bathing water quality. Picture: Canva

BREAKING NEWS: Hundreds mourn death of Hawkwind keyboard player

Mourners walk behind the coffin of Hawkwind keyboard player Jason Stuart. Ref: P0554-38-08AW

Seaton pupils wear PJs for Children in Need

Reception class youngsters in their PJs for Children in Need. Picture: Chris Carson

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Colyton & District Darts League latest - Tucker Cup defeat for Kingfisher A

Nominations wanted for Axminster’s next ‘Citizen of Year’

Last year's Axminster Citizen of the Year Brian Ball (centre) with former mayor Jeremy Walden and the Robin Cross award's first recipient Geoff Enticott. Picture Chris Carson

‘Amazing local talent’ makes variety show a night to remember

4 One Night Only. Picture: Rob Bayes Photography

Free crowdfunding workshops to be held in Exmouth and Honiton

Free crowdfunding workshops will be held in Exmouth and Honiton. Picture: Getty Images

Slow traffic in Colyford after two cars involved in collision

Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists