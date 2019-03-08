Advanced search

'Amazing' response to Halloween food bank collection

PUBLISHED: 11:23 29 October 2019

Knocking at another door to collect donations. Picture: Sally Jarmain

Sally Jarmain

Cranbrook residents showed 'amazing generosity' to the Ottery food bank when local cubs carried out a door-to-door collection on Monday, October 28.

In an alternative to Halloween trick-or-treating, the children called at homes to pick up items for donation.

The group has already delivered a vanload of food to the charity, and donations are still coming in.

Cub scout leader Sally Jarmain said: "We weren't able to cover the entire area because we didn't have time, so we have a table at the Younghayes centre where people can drop off items between now and Saturday morning.

She said she thought they had already collected twice as much as last year.

"The generosity of people was absolutely amazing. We had people running after us with food, because they'd missed hearing us knock on the door.

"The children really loved it, and there were lots of comments about feeling part of the community.

"We've done a bit of work with them on food poverty and what that means, so they felt as if they were really contributing to something that would make a difference to their community."

Cranbrook will have its main Halloween celebration on Saturday, November 2, when a big fancy dress party will take place at the Cranberry Farm pub, starting at 2pm.

