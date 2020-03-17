Buckerell woman walks more than 60km in Malta to aid mental health charity

A Buckerell woman has taken part in a fundraising walk in Malta to raise funds for a charity that provides support for teenagers struggling with mental health issues.

Sue Cade participated in the walk on March 1, which was part of the annual Malta Marathon which starts in Mdina and comprises a marathon of 42km plus a half marathon and ‘Endo’ walkathon of 21km.

Sue agreed to take part in the walk in November and began her training in earnest over the wet winter months.

She said: “I walk every day with my dogs so I’m quite fit, but I’m not a particularly fast walker especially in the muddy conditions of late.

“I knew I’d be able to walk the distance but the challenge was to complete it within the specified course time of 3 hours 45 minutes.

“My own estimate was that it would take me 4 hours and 30 minutes so I was completely shocked to achieve an official time of 3 hours and 21 minutes!”

Sue’s result meant that she was handed an unexpected medal as she came across the finish line.

She said conditions were quite the reverse of what she was used to during her training, with sunshine and warm temperatures giving her the boost she needed.

Sue’s walk was as part of a team of three who’d set themselves a fundraising target of £1,000 – although they smashed the target, achieving £1,500 through donations from family, friends and businesses.

They were part of a larger fundraising stem4 team which raised a total of £10,300.

stem4 was founded in 2011 in response to the tragic death of a 16-year-old teenager who had battled with anorexia nervosa.

The charity promotes positive mental health in teenagers and those who support them including their families and carers, education professionals, school nurses and GPs through the provision of mental health education, resilience strategies and early intervention.

Sue said: “Teenage mental health is a big worry for all of us including parents and friends. The resources provided by stem4 are a real help and great starting point for those who just don’t know where to turn.”