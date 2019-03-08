Axminster councillor is made an Honorary Freewoman

Honorary Freewoman of Axminster Sue Spiller. Picture Archant Archant

Cllr Sue Spiller’s years of dedicated service to the community are recognised by the town council

One of Axminster's longest serving councillors has been made an Honorary Freewoman.

The call to award Sue Spiller the title was agreed unanimously at a meeting of the town council last night (Monday, April 29).

Cllr Spiller, who is giving up her seat after many years service, is a former mayor and has worked tirelessly as chairman of the cemetery committee.

The proposal to officially recognise her great contribution to the town came from Cllr Paul Hayward. He was unable to attend the meeting but his statement was read by Father of the Council Douglas Hull.

It read: “Cllr Spiller has provided the council and the people of Axminster with steadfast and distinguished service over the past two decades and more.

“I am truly delighted that council is seeking to confer this honour upon her as a tribute to her service - a true embodiment of the Nolan Principles - loyalty and undoubted love and affection for the town and parish of Axminster.

“Sue and I have had our disagreements over the years, as is to be expected in any group of councillors with differing views, but I have the utmost respect for someone who has never compromised her principles and never shied away from expressing a heartfelt viewpoint, even when it may be unpopular.

“Furthermore, she has ensured that our town has, perhaps, one of the best kept cemeteries in Devon.”

Cllr Hull added his own tribute saying: “Sue is the epitome of good homework – she never comes to a council meeting without having done it.”

Mayor Jeremy Walden said: “I totally support this. She has given great dedicated service to this town.”

Cllr Walden said the council would provide a bench to be placed in the town bearing a plaque in honour of Cllr Spiller's years of service.

“But it won't be in the cemetery,” he joked.

Cllr Spiller said she was totally 'overwhelmed' to receive the honour – especially as many people had done good things for the town.

“I never dreamed I would join the town council let alone serve for so many years,” she said. “I have had the most wonderful time. I wish the new town council the best for the future. I have loved Axminster since the day I got here.”