Summery colours and scenes in paintings at Hybrid Gallery's exhibitions in Honiton

Two exhibitions inspired by the light and colour of summer are at the Hybrid Gallery in Honiton until Saturday, August 17.

The first is by Tom Marine and Christine Relton, who have been painting collaboratively since 1996. Their work in landscape and still life is distinctive for its graphic charcoal line and saturated colour palette.

Tom and Christine have separate roles in the creative process. Tom makes all the stretchers and uses cotton milled in Yorkshire. He paints layers of colour and texture before Christine begins drawing in the shapes and form on top. They come together in discussion of the composition, always with the aim of achieving a balance within the painting and conveying their enjoyment of the process.

The second exhibition is by Mark Rochester, who creates vibrant seascapes, exploring the shapes of cliffs and rocks, and the blue and green colours of the water. His paintings, created outdoors in situ, encourage an immediate sense of sharing his space and experiencing the same elements.

The gallery is at 51, High Street, Honiton, and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am until 5pm.