First virtual summer show hailed a ‘success’

Three different veg by Rosemary Bowler.

The virtual Summer Flower and Produce Fair was hailed a ‘success’ by its organisers.

Potato in a Bucket highest yield by Rachel Sykes.

The Uplyme & Lyme Regis Horticultural Society replaced the society’s regular live show with a virtual one as a way of overcoming the coronavirus.

The show had nearly 80 entries from more than 40 individuals with the potato in a bucket competition attracting more than 20 entries.

Rachel Sykes produced the largest yield of potatoes with 1.708kg from a single tuber while society members in Barnes Meadow, Uplyme held their own informal competition with a miniature cup being awarded to Mike Jenkins for his 854g.

The photography competition had the theme of ‘Life during Lockdown’ which saw exhibits ranging from people in their gardens or with their large veg to family get-togethers and even pictures from the cruise ships moored in Weymouth Bay.

Jam jar of flowers by Liz Davis.

Anita Routley’s entry was her 24-hour online board games session, where she played against friends and family from Lyme Regis, Newton Abbot, Aberdeen and even Vancouver, Canada. She helped raise more than £650 for Cancer Research UK.

All the entries can be viewed on the Summer Show 2020 page of the society’s website www.ulrhs.wordpress.com.