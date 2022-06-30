Uplyme summer produce show take place this July

Inside the main marquee of the Uplyme Horticultural Summer Produce show. - Credit: Horticultural Show.

The Summer Flower and Produce Fair of the Uplyme and Lyme Regis Horticultural Society will take place this July.

Taking place on Saturday, June 19, from 1pm to 5pm, at the Uplyme Village Hall and the King Geroge V playing fields.

This year’s theme is celebrating trees, and will feature 147 competition classes.

The marquee will see a range of horticultural, home produce, cookery and floral art displays, while craft and photography will be on show in the village hall. Out on the playing fields, artisan skills, family entertainment and local charities.

There are a bouncy castle, llama walking and circus skills for the kids; fun dog show for those with canines; the town band, hidden band, line dancing and morris dancing and more, for anyone who fancies a bit of a jig.

Specialist plant stalls with acers, hostas, carnivorous plants and bee-friendly plants and seeds complement a range of locally grown plants.

Garden tools, plant supports, garden art and crafted wood sit alongside handmade pottery, textiles, art, preserves and specialist spinners and quilters.

Excellent cream teas, cakes and refreshments are available from the village hall.

Full details are on the website www.ulrhs.wordpress.com including the show schedule and programme.