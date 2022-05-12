Sunflowers in Seaton raise money for Hospiscare

Jeff and Chris Abbott in their Ottery shop with the sunflower growing kits - Credit: Chris Abbott

A sunflower growing competition launched by Abbotts DIY has raised £350 for Hospiscare.

Abbotts’ shops in Ottery St Mary and Seaton have been giving out growing kits in exchange for a minimum donation of £1.50 to the charity.

The kits, containing seeds, compost and growing instructions, have been put together by local Hospiscare volunteer fundraisers Bob and Pam Joy. Growers will cultivate their plants throughout the summer, and Abbotts will award a prize for the tallest sunflower at the end of August.

Ottery St. Mary branch manager and company director Chris Abbott said the competition was proving very popular, especially among children: “The kids are really into it, and it’s introducing them to gardening, which is great.

“We hope everyone enjoys seeing their sunflowers grow.”

He praised the ‘massive generosity’ of the two shops’ customers, many of whom gave much more than the minimum donation to show their support of Hospiscare.