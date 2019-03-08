Advanced search

Bags of help for coastal community projects

PUBLISHED: 12:09 12 June 2019

Seaton Wetlands discovery centre. Picture: EDDC

Seaton Wetlands discovery centre. Picture: EDDC

Archant

Seaton Tesco customers can choose from three worthy schemes to support

Seaton shoppers are being asked to vote for coastal community projects to receive a share Tesco' Bags of Help' funding.

The supermarket is inviting customers to choose one of three causes to support:

* East Devon District Council's Seaton Wetlands Nature Play Trail.

* Organisation Cetacea's project to teach children to be ocean heroes - protecting wildlife around the coast.

* Coastal Sidmouth Science Festival.

Shoppers will be casting their votes, using blue tokens handed out at checkout points, at both the Seaton and Sidmouth High Street Tesco stores. Funding of up to £4,000 is on offer.

Alec Brown, Tesco's head of community, said: "Bags of Help has already been making waves across Britain, responding to the needs of local communities and, by listening to colleagues and customers, we identified an opportunity to dedicate funding to groups and charities improving and preserving our wonderful coastlines around Seaton."

Across the country Tesco is supporting more than 100 projects working to improve Britain's coastline.

