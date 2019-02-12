Honiton Carers Support Group gets advice on reminiscence

Archie the scarecrow mascot. Archant

Members also hear about The Archie Project and meet its scarecrow mascot

Honiton Carers Support Group enjoyed a brilliant presentation on Wednesday (February 13) by Fiona Mahoney from Reminiscence Learning, based in Wellington. She gave a brief outline of her background as an occupational therapist and a carer. She set up a charity in 2001 as she wanted to teach about reminiscence.

Fiona spoke of the various types of dementia and had some very interesting hands-on tools to make the understanding of the condition very easy.

She also talked about the Archie Project – the name of the scarecrow mascot for Reminiscence Learning created in red and yellow - the colours being the last to go as the eyes age.

She was thanked by Winnie Cameron for her brilliant presentation and a social followed whilst refreshments were served.

Honiton Carers next meet on Wednesday 27th February at Hospiscare, Kings House when Mary Bolshaw will be giving a talk on “Raising the first Million”

For more information about the Carers Group please contact Winnie Cameron on winniekjaer@btinternet.co or telephone 07974 636926.