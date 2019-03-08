Carers take a trip to Seaton Wetlands

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 08:01 03 August 2019

Honiton Carers Support Group members at Seaton Wetlands. Picture HCSG

Archant

Honiton Carers Support Group enjoyed a guided walk around Seaton Wetlands on Wednesday (July 31).

The trip was funded by the Dragons Den Grant which the carers group secured earlier this year.

Their guide at the nature reserve was Will Jones, from East Devon District Council, who explained how the Wetlands originated and how it is managed in general.

Members visited two different view points and saw several different species of birds.

Honiton Carers Support Group meets on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. Their next meeting is on Wednesday, August 14, at the Methodist Church from 2pm to 5pm when Jean Donald will be organising an arts and crafts session.

The meeting has been extended to allow for a visit from the East Devon District Council scrutiny committee chairman Councillor Claire Wright.

All carers are welcome. For further information contact Winnie Cameron on 07974 636926 or email winniekjaer@btinternet.com

