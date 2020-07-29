Advanced search

Flamingo Pool's lockdown losses top £50,000

PUBLISHED: 11:58 29 July 2020

Axminster's Flamingo Pool is hoping to reopen on July 25. Picture FP

Axminster's Flamingo Pool is hoping to reopen on July 25. Picture FP

Axminster’s Flamingo Pool team has launched a ‘support us or lose us’ campaign after recording losses of some £50,000 during lockdown.

Axminster's Flamingo Pool.Axminster's Flamingo Pool.

A statement on the pool’s website said despite measures to save whatever costs it could the enforced closure, because of coronavirus, had hit them extremely hard financially .

It said: “New measures including reduced space and therefore customer capacity will impact us further financially, leading to a decision that at this current time, despite the government announcing that indoor swimming pools can reopen on the 25th July, for financial viability reasons we will be remaining closed.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision to make, however we remain committed to reopening the Flamingo Pool as soon as it is reasonably practicable.

“A group called UK Active and Community Active UK have launched a national Save Leisure campaign asking the Government for £773m to help make up the leisure industry shortfall.

“Without it, there is a prediction that half the UK leisure centres will be out of business by Christmas.

“Whilst we are continuously trying our very best to remain positive and working tirelessly applying for all grants available, the message for the public of Axminster and the surrounding area is ‘support us or lose us’.

“Please add your support to this campaign by using the #saveleisure.

“We are all very excited to see you again and thank everyone for their ongoing support during this difficult period. We will update again as soon as we can.”

People can donate to the pool via: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/flamingo-covidsupport

The Flamingo Pool, a self-funded charity, was brought to reality by a massive community effort to raise funds following a lottery reversal of decision to fund the project.

Local residents pulled together to ensure that the project became more than just a pipe dream. A steering committee was formed and worked tirelessly to find funding for the 25m pool and the country’s first 6m2 hydrotherapy pool open to the public. It has been at the heart of the community ever since.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

