Higher than average number of cyclists in East Devon, survey suggests

Cycling in East Devon. Ref mha 22 18TI 4910. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A survey of people's travelling habits in East Devon suggests a higher than average number of regular cyclists.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Department for Transport has released the results of an annual survey covering the period November 2017 to November 2018.

In East Devon, 480 people responded, and of those, 15 per cent said they cycled at least once a week.

Across Devon as a whole the figure was 13 per cent, and the England average was 11 per cent.

The annual surveys have shown cycling's popularity has remained steady in East Devon since November 2016.

Out of the latest respondents, five per cent were keen cyclists, and used their bike at least three times a week.

The survey found cycling for leisure was more popular than for travel, with 12 per cent of people cycling at least once a week for fun, while six per cent commuted by bike.

Earlier this year, Devon County Council ran a campaign encouraging people to cycle more, making the most of the area's many excellent cycle paths and trails.