Suspended sentence for man who burgled Axminster Station cafe

PUBLISHED: 07:57 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:57 02 April 2020

Axminster Railway Station. Picture: Chris Carson

Axminster Railway Station. Picture: Chris Carson

A man who burgled Axminster Railway Station café on four occasions has been sentenced, following a British Transport Police (BTP) investigation.

Thomas Statham, 27, of High Street, Honiton, pleaded guilty at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on March 11 and was handed an 18-week sentence, suspended for 18 months and was ordered to pay £250 in compensation.

The court heard how on September 24 last year Statham broke into the station café and used the kitchen and utensils to cook food, as well as stealing cash.

Statham repeated these incidents on another three occasions – December 11 and March 1 and 7 this year. The total value of theft was almost £1,000.

After using CCTV images to identify Statham, he was arrested on March 10.

BTP investigating officer Gary Archer said: “Statham claimed personal circumstances drove him to commit the burglaries. Regardless of how desperate a situation a person finds themselves in, financial difficulty is never an excuse to commit burglary.

“The series of offences committed by Statham had a significant impact on the business - in addition to the lost earnings, the café was hit with costs for cleaning and repairing the damage caused.

“I hope this sentence sends a clear message that we will not tolerate theft or burglary on any scale.”

