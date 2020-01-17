Advanced search

Top comedian Suzi Ruffell brings 'Dance Like Everyone's Watching' to the Marine Theatre

PUBLISHED: 17:00 24 January 2020

Suzi Ruffell will be appearing at the MarineTheatre. Picture: Aemen Sukkar

Top comedian Suzi Ruffell will be performing in Lyme Regis in April.

Following a critically acclaimed stint at the Edinburgh Fringe last August, the irrepressible comedian hits the road with her new stand-up show, Dance Like Everyone's Watching.

The show, part of Suzi's second solo national tour, rolls into the Marine Theatre, Lyme Regis on Thursday, April 16.

The comedian's performance combines a heady dose of anxiety and misery with her newfound happiness.

There's a mix of storytelling, observations and a dash of social politics.

Suzi has a heap of TV credits in her portfolio - she's appeared in Richard Osman's House of Games, has performed on Live At The Apollo and she is co-writing a sitcom titled Hatch, about a non-nuclear family. Now she's hitting the stages again with the curious Dance Like Everyone's Watching.

Explaining the thought process behind such an intriguingly titled show, Suzi said: "My mum has a sign in our house that says 'dance like no one's watching'.

"We are a family of show-offs, so we dance like everyone's watching!

"People who are super-smart show off by being able to do a crossword quickly. We all do it in our own way."

After last year's successful tour, Suzi is having fun finding her audience: "Last year's tour sold out and we had to add extra dates. For me, that's what it's all about.

"In the last six months, I've really found my audience which has been the best; I absolutely love that."

Suzi Ruffell's 'Dance Like Everyone's Watching' will be at the Marine Theatre, in Lyme Regis, on Thursday, April 16.

Tickets are £14 each. To book, visit www.marinetheatre.com

