Chard pupils go camping in Swanage

Chard School pupils hiking in the woods. Picture CS Archant

Rain certainly didn't stop play for a group of Chard School pupils attending the Cumulus Outdoor Camp in Swanage last week.

A Chard School pupil in action on the lake. Picture CS A Chard School pupil in action on the lake. Picture CS

Despite the downpours the Year 5 and 6 youngsters spent an afternoon kayaking on the lake.

Later they took part in games, followed by hot chocolate around the campfire before bed.

On the second day they went on a fishing trip to Swanage and made some great catches, one pupil, James, hooking seven fish in just an hour-and-a-half.

Later the Cerdics had a fabulous time tackling the two giant inflatable assault courses at Dorset Waterpark.

Chard School pupils fishing on Swanage Pier. Picture CS Chard School pupils fishing on Swanage Pier. Picture CS

On Wednesday the party visited Knoll Beach. To enjoy a barbecue.

Headteacher Katie Hill said: "We are very proud of the Cerdics who threw themselves into all the activities with great enthusiasm whilst coping admirably with some challenging weather over the course of the trip. Many happy memories made and stored for years to come!"