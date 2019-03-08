Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Honiton band Sweet Black Angels announce timetable of gigs during Sidmouth Folk Festival

PUBLISHED: 16:44 30 July 2019

Sweet Black Angels playing at The Beehive, Honiton. Picture: Supplied by band

Sweet Black Angels playing at The Beehive, Honiton. Picture: Supplied by band

Supplied by band

Honiton band Sweet Black Angels take to the stage three times during the Sidmouth Folk Festival, with several additional solo performances by frontman Scott Phillips.

Honiton band Sweet Black Angels take to the stage three times during the Sidmouth Folk Festival, with several additional solo performances by frontman Scott Phillips.

The band release Electric Glow, the second single of their latest studio album Heading for New Horizons, on Friday, August 2, and will be promoting it at the festival.

They will play at The Marine at 9pm on the Friday and everyone who attends will get free copies of Electric Glow and the other single, Fly Away.

They will also be at The Anchor Inn at 9pm on Tuesday, August 6, and will play an acoustic set at The Volunteer Inn at 8pm on Wednesday, August 7.

Scott Phillips will play a solo set at The Anchor Inn on August 2 before the full band.

There will be further solo performances on Saturday 3 at 2pm at The Marine, Monday 5 at 3pm at The Volunteer, Wednesday 7 at 2pm at The Marine, and Friday 9 again at 2pm at The Marine.

Sweet Black Angels' album is due out later this year.

Most Read

Mums with pushchairs ‘risking lives’ crossing busy road

Brian and Barbara White say claiming a pavement outside their home would damage tree roots is nonsense. Picture Chris Carson

Tractor destroyed in farm yard blaze in Upottery

Feniton’s £48,000 playground upgrade completed

Feniton play area opening. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9170. Picture: Terry Ife

Free ‘shades’ for children who have their eyes examined

Leanne Herrett of See The Future with Joanne Hawker of Honiton Eye Clinic and two 'Eye Models'. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9036. Picture: Terry Ife

Fools and Horses star opens Lyme Lifeboat Week

Actor John Challis with members of the Lyme lifeboat crew. Picture Richard Horobin Picture Richard Horobin

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Mums with pushchairs ‘risking lives’ crossing busy road

Brian and Barbara White say claiming a pavement outside their home would damage tree roots is nonsense. Picture Chris Carson

Tractor destroyed in farm yard blaze in Upottery

Feniton’s £48,000 playground upgrade completed

Feniton play area opening. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9170. Picture: Terry Ife

Free ‘shades’ for children who have their eyes examined

Leanne Herrett of See The Future with Joanne Hawker of Honiton Eye Clinic and two 'Eye Models'. Ref mhh 30 19TI 9036. Picture: Terry Ife

Fools and Horses star opens Lyme Lifeboat Week

Actor John Challis with members of the Lyme lifeboat crew. Picture Richard Horobin Picture Richard Horobin

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Hebditch and Pinder back for Tigers midweek meeting with Exmouth Town

Tony Pinder in action for Axminster Town during the pre-season friendly against Bridport at Tiger Way. Picture STEVEN WAKELEY PHOTOGRAPHY.

Villagers push the boat out for Beer Lifeboat Week

Lifeboat week fundraisers at Beer with RNLI branch secretary Wendy Cummins centre. Picture RNLI

Great Western take three-way regional match honours

Petanque

AVR members triumph over the Tram in the annual ‘Race the Tram’ contest

AVR members on the tram ahead of the annual race. Picture: AVR

Seaton men enjoy fine run of results in the Over-60s Triples League

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists