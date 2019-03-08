Honiton band Sweet Black Angels announce timetable of gigs during Sidmouth Folk Festival

Sweet Black Angels playing at The Beehive, Honiton. Picture: Supplied by band Supplied by band

Honiton band Sweet Black Angels take to the stage three times during the Sidmouth Folk Festival, with several additional solo performances by frontman Scott Phillips.

The band release Electric Glow, the second single of their latest studio album Heading for New Horizons, on Friday, August 2, and will be promoting it at the festival.

They will play at The Marine at 9pm on the Friday and everyone who attends will get free copies of Electric Glow and the other single, Fly Away.

They will also be at The Anchor Inn at 9pm on Tuesday, August 6, and will play an acoustic set at The Volunteer Inn at 8pm on Wednesday, August 7.

Scott Phillips will play a solo set at The Anchor Inn on August 2 before the full band.

There will be further solo performances on Saturday 3 at 2pm at The Marine, Monday 5 at 3pm at The Volunteer, Wednesday 7 at 2pm at The Marine, and Friday 9 again at 2pm at The Marine.

Sweet Black Angels' album is due out later this year.