Midweek Herald > News

Sweet Black Angels frontman releases solo Christmas single

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 3:21 PM December 13, 2021
Updated: 4:48 PM December 13, 2021
Scott Phillips entertained at the Anchor Inn beer and burger festival. Ref shs 7396-22-15TI. Picture

Sweet Black Angels frontman Scott Phillips - Credit: Archant

The Honiton-based musician Scott Phillips, of the band Sweet Black Angels, has released a solo single for Christmas. 

He got the original idea for his song Goodwill in the Air from the Christmas truce during WWI. On Christmas Eve 1914, British and German soldiers stopped fighting and sang carols to each other, and on Christmas Day they left their trenches to exchange gifts and play football.  

He said he wrote the song last Christmas ‘after seeing everyone looking out for each other, and the kind acts to help others during a time we could only see close ones for one day’. 

The single was released on Friday, December 10 and will feature on the album Forever Changing Worlds. Meanwhile, Sweet Black Angels will release a ‘best of’ album on Friday, December 17 to celebrate the band’s 25 years of existence.  

The following day, Saturday December 18, Scott and Smoo from Sweet Black Angels will play an acoustic set at Bruv’s Bar in Honiton. 

East Devon News
Honiton News

