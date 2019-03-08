Honiton band Sweet Black Angels 'really proud' of new album

Sweet Black Angels playing at The Beehive, Honiton. Picture: Terry Ife Supplied by band

The successful Honiton band Sweet Black Angels are flying high, with a single out this week and their third studio album due for release later this year.

The single Fly Away is available on all digital platforms from Monday, July 15, and the band will also be doing a limited-edition run on CD.

Sweet Black Angels are fronted by Scott Phillips, who has previously described their sound as 'rock-y with a melodic feel ….. bordering on indie folk'. However, he said the new album, Heading for New Horizons, has a slightly different sound.

The band were formed 23 years ago and notched up support slots with high-profile acts including The Pogues and The Levellers. They split up for a short period before re-forming. After the break-up in 2011, Scott pursued a solo career as The Peaceful Hooligan, a more acoustic project, and supported The Specials in London. Then in 2012 he was invited to play at Noel Gallagher's aftershows. Feeling that the gig was more suitable for a band than a solo performer, he pulled together a new line-up and they played after the London O2 and Cardiff shows.

"We met his eldest brother Paul, but didn't get to meet Noel unfortunately as we had to head back to Devon on a bus of 52 people from Devon!" said Scott.

"We then did a few festivals and support slots, and then we decided we would record a third album, but as the guys in the band also had other projects, we spoke to the guys in the original line-up to see if they would be up for recording a new album - and luckily they said yes."

The band is now Scott on guitar and vocals, Dan Phillips on lead guitar, Andrew Wall on bass and Andrew Chaplin on drums, with the more recent addition of Ian Richardson on keyboards.

"The new album was going to be a solo album," said Scott, "but I kept adding bits to it, and in the end I thought it would possibly suit the band, if we were heading into a new direction of sound now that we have Ian on keys, and it's turned out far better than I could have expected. We're all really proud of it!"

Sweet Black Angels will be performing at various venues during Sidmouth Folk Week.