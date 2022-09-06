Swim ban at Seaton and Beer beach

Bathing has been banned at Seaton and Beer today (September 6) due to poor water quality.

A bathing ban has been issued by the Environment Agency and East Devon District Council in force for today only. The water quality is tested each day and a decision made whether its safe to swim.

The Surfers for Sewage app has also issued an alert which said: "Storm sewage has been discharged from a sewer overflow in this location within the past 48 hours."

An East Devon District Council spokesperson said: "Bathing has been closed at Seaton and Beer beach as a result of an Environment Agency (EA) warning against bathing due to pollution resulting from the recent heavy rain.

"We advise everyone to stay out of the water while the warning is in force. We hope bathing will be open again tomorrow.”

A decision will be made on the water quality day by day.