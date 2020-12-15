Take part in Axminster’s Totally Locally Xmas Trail

Shoppers in Axminster are being invited to show their support for the town’s beleaguered local traders in the final critical run towards Christmas.

With many traders ‘on their knees’ after months of coronavirus restrictions, Totally Locally Axminster has launched an Xmas Trail in which the reward for loyalty could be one of four £50 shopping voucher prizes.

All shoppers have to do is gather six different loyalty card stamps when they spend £10 at any of more than 20 businesses.

The trail opened on Thursday, December 3, and runs until Wednesday, December 23, with the prize draw taking place the following day. Voucher prizes will then be spent with one of the local participating traders, they will be valid until January 31.

The inspiration behind the trail comes from Jane Rockett of Axminster Printing, a family business that has served the town for more than 51 years.

“It has been a pretty desperate year for all of us,” said Jane.

“While a lot of traders are on their knees right now, there is in the Axminster community a strong instinct to support one another in good times and bad. I think that will now surface more strongly than ever.”

Jane is encouraging traders wishing to participate who haven’t yet received Xmas Trail action packs or need self-inking stamps to contact her as soon as possible on 01297 32266.

Meanwhile, Totally Locally Axminster is also coordinating extended opening hours until 6.30pm on Friday, December 18, and Tuesday, December 22.

Totally Locally Axminster was set up in the summer of 2019 when a small group of worried traders gathered to discuss the wider impact of the impending closure of the Trinity House department store. Those traders decided ‘to turn our fears into action’.

The work is done by volunteers who have no job titles other than ‘doer’. The organisation operates without rules, other than ‘get it done’.

Totally Locally Axminster is always looking for more help, just email totallylocallyaxminster@gmail.com and one of the team will call you back.