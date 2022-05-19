Talaton gardens re-opens for the summer

Talaton Gardens re-opens to the public next weekend, Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, 29.

The gardens will be open in the village of Talaton from 2pm to 6pm. The event was started 29 years ago by Pam Weston to raise funds for Talaton Parish Church. The event has run every year since apart from 2020 when Covid intervened.

Three of the gardens are opening for the first time this year and a garden that opened for the first time last year, Russet House, has also had significant development.

Tickets cost £5 and are valid for both days There is no charge for children under 16. All proceeds from admissions go to Talaton Church.

Tickets are available from the Church car park or any of the gardens. Cream teas are available in the Parish Hall with all proceeds going to the FORCE cancer charity.

More information can be found on the www.talatonopengardens.co.uk website.