Talaton seven year-old summer challenge for Wish Upon a Star

Published: 12:30 PM August 29, 2022
Updated: 1:20 PM August 29, 2022
Daisy Thomas-Still kept her 2021 advent calendar and put a challenge behind each one she can complete. - Credit: Natasha Thomas-Still.

Seven year old Daisy from Talaton has undertaken 25 challenges to raise money for the children's charity Wish Upon a Star.

Daisy Thomas-Still kept her chocolate advent calendar from last Christmas, and decided she wanted to write a challenge behind every door that she could do, every day for 24 days during the summer holidays. 

Daisies challenges include: a village litter pick, 100 sit ups, a three hour 'bounceathon', 200 burpee’s, alphabet object challenge, three hour Danceathon, camping out with friends, learn to say hello in eight different languages, mountain boarding, ballon modelling challenge, learn to say the longest word in the English dictionary, Drive/ride three different modes of transport, paint the house, 10,000 steps in one day and a 32.5 mile bike ride, reading challenge and a 10 mile walk, learn to say Hello my name is Daisy what’s yours in sign language, two hrs silence, 10 different play parks in one day, Vegan for a day, bee keeping, How many words can she make from When you wish upon a star (128) and finished of with a two mile swim.

Daisy Thomas-Still on her 30-mile bike ride to raise money for Wish Upon a Star. - Credit: Natasha Thomas-Still.


Daisy on her 10,000 steps a day challenge along the River Exe. - Credit: Natasha Thomas-Still.

Daisy has already raised more than £800 for the Wish Upon a Star children's charity who help grant wishes of children living with a life threatening illness.

Daisy spent some time in Hospital last year, where she met a lot of terminally ill children on the ward and she wanted to do something to help. 

Daisy also tried Mountain Boarding. - Credit: Natasha Thomas-Still.


Daisy Thomas-Still did a litter pick around Talaton. - Credit: Natasha Thomas-Still.

Daisy's mum, Natasha Thomas-Still told the Herald: "I'm incredibly proud or her, she just has such a big heart, and she has completely blown my mind over the last 25 days. When she first came up with the challenge, I thought great, I could set her challenges like chores behind each door!

"Her guts and determination had been incredible. You’ve had tears and and at times the challenges have hurt, but you you’ve dug deep and completed every single challenge set. You’ve raised an amazing amount of money for a great charity all the back of little idea you had on Christmas Day." 

Donate to Daisy Thomas-Still's JustGiving page here - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/natasha-thomas-still

