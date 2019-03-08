Advanced search

Tale of the Brothers Grimm to be staged in Stockland

PUBLISHED: 17:00 04 November 2019

Once Upon a Time�The Misadventures of the Brothers Grimm. Picture: Gonzo Moose Theatre

Gonzo Moose Theatre set to go on stage at Stockland Village Hall.

Stockland Village Hall will be hosting the Gonzo Moose Theatre company as it presents its anarchic comedy for all ages - 'Once Upon a Time…The Misadventures of the Brothers Grimm'.

Having previously thrilled audiences with hit shows The Thing That Came From Over There and What The Dickens, Gonzo Moose are back with a comedy fairy tale adventure bursting with physical comedy, absurd jokes and magical illusion with a healthy dose of silliness and mayhem; this show is a fast-paced rollicking ride, mixing paranoia, suspense and hilariously gruesome peril.

In Once Upon A Time… Brothers Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm are set to publish the final volume of what will become the greatest ever collection of fairy tales.

But on the eve of their greatest triumph, a shadowy figure from their past lets it be known he intends to collect an old debt. And if they are unable to settle what they own, their very lives are in danger.

Now their sister Lotte must travel deep into the Fairy Tale Kingdom and confront a great evil in order to save her beloved older brothers.

Join three daring actors as they switch wildly between myriad roles, all packed into 90 minutes, creating a frenetic performance full of shocks, spine tingling stillness, and blood curdling terror as they take audiences on a journey to discover the malevolence which lurks within the woods. With comedy and thrills galore, audiences can expect visual delights, a supremely silly script, magical illusion, and live music.

Since exploding onto the scene in 2000, Gonzo Moose has become renowned for its accessible brand of stage comedy which combines improvisation, music, physical theatre and clowning.

The company, founded by artistic director Mark Dawson and Paschale Straiton, has always had a focus on creating innovative and visually exciting stage comedy.

This Villages in Action event is being staged on Sunday, November 10, at 4pm, at Stockland Village hall, EX149EF.

Tickets cost £10 for adults, £8 for children and £30 for families.

To book with Wendy, call 01404 881207.

There will be refreshments for sale, with all profits to go to the upkeep of the village hall.

