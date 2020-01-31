RAF's former links to Lyme Regis to be highlighted by local historian

One of Ken Gollop's old photographs. Picture: Ken Gollop Ken Gollop

Local historian Ken Gollop will be highlighting the connection between the Royal Air Force and Lyme Regis between 1937 and 1964 in a talk.

Visitors will get the chance to step back in time with local historian Ken Gollop and discover more about the fascinating connection between the Royal Air Force and Lyme Regis between 1937 and 1964.

Ken, popular for his 'Under Shady Tree' talks, will share his vast knowledge during a special presentation in Woodmead Hall in Lyme Regis, on Thursday, February 6, at 2.30pm.

During the talk, Ken will explain how the Air Ministry established practice bombing and firing ranges at Chesil Bank and part of Lyme Bay in 1937, in anticipation of war breaking out.

Then find out how Lyme housed 60 personnel and up to five air sea rescue boats, during the war. And discover how the ranges were used for research and service duties for almost 20 years, post war, before the base closed in 1964.

The RAF had quite an impact in Lyme in its heyday, with its distinctive boats moored outside the harbour and the Brylcreem Boys who stole the hearts of the local girls!

For tickets, call 01297 443156.