Top award for two Charmouth Guides
PUBLISHED: 09:15 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:15 17 July 2019
Archant
Girls complete the tough Baden Powell Challenge
Members of 1st Charmouth Guides celebrate the awards. Picture Debbie Thatcher
Two girls from 1st Charmouth Guides have received their Baden Powell awards for guiding - one of the organisation's top achievements.
Emma Thatcher and Molly Bolton, both 14, and from Tatworth, had to complete many challenges, including teaching others first aid, writing reports on events that they had attended and organising charity events.
The girls also taught the other guides about disability awareness. They went on a residential adventure weekend with other guides from all over the south on Brownsea Island, in Poole Harbour, the home of scouting and guiding.
Both girls have been attending 1st Charmouth Guides for many years.
Comments have been disabled on this article.