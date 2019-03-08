Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Top award for two Charmouth Guides

PUBLISHED: 09:15 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:15 17 July 2019

Emma and Mollly with their awards. Picture Debbie Thatcher

Emma and Mollly with their awards. Picture Debbie Thatcher

Archant

Girls complete the tough Baden Powell Challenge

Members of 1st Charmouth Guides celebrate the awards. Picture Debbie ThatcherMembers of 1st Charmouth Guides celebrate the awards. Picture Debbie Thatcher

Two girls from 1st Charmouth Guides have received their Baden Powell awards for guiding - one of the organisation's top achievements.

Emma Thatcher and Molly Bolton, both 14, and from Tatworth, had to complete many challenges, including teaching others first aid, writing reports on events that they had attended and organising charity events.

The girls also taught the other guides about disability awareness. They went on a residential adventure weekend with other guides from all over the south on Brownsea Island, in Poole Harbour, the home of scouting and guiding.

Both girls have been attending 1st Charmouth Guides for many years.

Most Read

Cyclist dies on Colyton road

Historic Colyton pub reopens after eight-month closure

The Wheelwright Inn, Colyford. Ref mha 43 17TI 2375. Picture: Terry Ife

“Hopefully we will stay in Honiton” - Indian restaurant owners who were attacked thank residents for their support

Joynul Islam was bitten on the finger during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Movie featuring Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet boosts Lyme Regis coffers to the tune of £15,000

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner

Axminster firm is on the ball when it comes to staff fitness

The award winning Axminster Tools and Machinery team (l to r) back - Harriet Searle, Laurie Forino, representative of sponsor MIDAS, Josh Moughton, Phil Crabb, Abi Richards; front - Rosie Bennett, Max Richardson. Picture ACTIVE DEVON

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cyclist dies on Colyton road

Historic Colyton pub reopens after eight-month closure

The Wheelwright Inn, Colyford. Ref mha 43 17TI 2375. Picture: Terry Ife

“Hopefully we will stay in Honiton” - Indian restaurant owners who were attacked thank residents for their support

Joynul Islam was bitten on the finger during the confrontation. Picture: Callum Lawton

Movie featuring Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet boosts Lyme Regis coffers to the tune of £15,000

Filming of Ammonite in Lyme Regis. Picture: Daryl Turner

Axminster firm is on the ball when it comes to staff fitness

The award winning Axminster Tools and Machinery team (l to r) back - Harriet Searle, Laurie Forino, representative of sponsor MIDAS, Josh Moughton, Phil Crabb, Abi Richards; front - Rosie Bennett, Max Richardson. Picture ACTIVE DEVON

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton Running Club ladies trio tackle the Otter Rail & River Race

Honiton Running Club youngster 5-year-old Harry Entwistle during the Otter Rail and River Race. Picture HRC

Beer Albion all set to celebrate their centenary with game against Axminster Town on Saturday

Beer Albion Football Club 1919-20; (Back row, left to right) Arthur Westlake, Alan White, Arthur Collier, Peter White (Capt), Harry Miles, WR David; (Middle row) Tommy Driver, Rob Rowe, Laurie White, Charlie Perkins, Jack Perkins (Front row) Jack Northcott, Norman Satterley and Will Collier. Picture: RICHARD HONNOR

Axe Cliff Seniors’ Captain’s Charity Bowl victory for Gerry Turner

Gerry Turner (left) receives the Axe Cliff Captain’s Cup from Mick Swann. Picture ROB GROVE

Honiton Seniors Veterans Cup win for Chris Vincent

A generic golf picture Picture ARCHANT

Top award for two Charmouth Guides

Emma and Mollly with their awards. Picture Debbie Thatcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists