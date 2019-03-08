Top award for two Charmouth Guides

Emma and Mollly with their awards. Picture Debbie Thatcher Archant

Girls complete the tough Baden Powell Challenge

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Members of 1st Charmouth Guides celebrate the awards. Picture Debbie Thatcher Members of 1st Charmouth Guides celebrate the awards. Picture Debbie Thatcher

Two girls from 1st Charmouth Guides have received their Baden Powell awards for guiding - one of the organisation's top achievements.

Emma Thatcher and Molly Bolton, both 14, and from Tatworth, had to complete many challenges, including teaching others first aid, writing reports on events that they had attended and organising charity events.

The girls also taught the other guides about disability awareness. They went on a residential adventure weekend with other guides from all over the south on Brownsea Island, in Poole Harbour, the home of scouting and guiding.

Both girls have been attending 1st Charmouth Guides for many years.