Waffle team won’t des(s)ert Axminster

Axminster district councillor Andrew Moulding. Picture: EDDC Archant

Team rejects offer to relocate to Honiton

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Don’t rule out a Community Waffle House still opening in Axminster, the town’s senior district councillor has stressed.

Andrew Moulding, EDDC chairman, said its backers had no intention of taking up an offer to relocate the venture in Honiton.

He said: “It was a surprise to read in the Midweek Herald that a Honiton district councillor had suggested that three keen young entrepreneurs should consider setting up their proposed Community Waffle House in Honiton rather than Axminster.

“The Honiton councillor had assumed that the group’s planning application had been refused and that the people concerned should try their venture in Honiton where they would be welcomed.

“However, the three directors of the group - Matt Smith, Tim Whiteway and Sophie McLachlan - are still extremely hopeful that their project will become established in West Street, Axminster.”

Cllr Moulding said the original application was a PDCA application – a prior approval application.

The council uses this model to assist with the continual improvements of projects, and through this, the concerns with noise, odour and waste storage were flagged.

Cllr Moulding said: “The officer has advised the group to submit a plan of the layout of the proposed restaurant, detailing the extraction system, filtration and silencer systems, and waste storage proposals.”

He added that he had been in discussions with Ms McLachlan, who confirmed that the necessary detailed plans will be with the district council within a week.

“The promoters certainly do not wish to locate in Honiton, and are firmly on course to move forward with their plans for a Community Waffle House in the increasingly exciting town centre of Axminster,” said Cllr Moulding.

All the profits from the waffle house – serving the famous hand baked Belgian desserts - would be ploughed back into the community, say its operators. They plan initiatives like a ‘pay-it-forward’ scheme where people can buy coffee for the less fortunate, a voting system in house where people can decide where they want the profits to go, hosting free community events and educations workshops..