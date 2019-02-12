Advanced search

Seaton Freeman celebrates his 90th birthday

PUBLISHED: 16:01 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:23 04 March 2019

Freeman Ted Gosling at his 90th birthday party. Picture Seaton Town Council

Town council holds a party for Ted Gosling

Seaton Town Council threw a party to celebrate the 90th birthday of one its best known citizens.

The event, in honour of Seaton Freeman Ted Gosling, was held at the Marshlands Centre.

Ted was born in Seaton and his community involvement began during World War Two when, at the age of 12, he became a messenger boy for the Air Raid Protection group. After leaving school at 14 to work in a local garage, his passion for cars began. His national service was spent in the RAF repairing instruments, primarily the Lancaster plane that after the war was being used for photographic surveillance work. After national service he returned to the motor trade and opened a garage that also restored vintage cars. Ted also worked in the insurance industry and was the top sales agent in the South West in 1978 when he worked for the London and Manchester Insurance Group.

Ted’s other passion, for which he is best known, is history, particularly local history and he was a founding member of the Axe Valley Heritage Association that runs Seaton Museum.

Ted continues to be the curator and secretary and can be found at the museum every open day greeting visitors and answering questions. A prolific author, he has written 30 history books relating to Devon and particularly East Devon.

Town mayor, Cllr Ken Beer said: “It was an honour to host Ted’s 90th birthday celebrations – Ted is an integral part of the Seaton community and has done so much for the town over the years, preserving and championing its history and, of course, ensuring that the town’s museum remains open.”

