Teenage pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run, say police
PUBLISHED: 07:37 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 07:51 11 September 2019
Google Maps
A 16-year-old pedestrian is thought to have been struck in a hit-and-run incident involving a BMW, leaving him seriously injured.
At 8.30pm on Tuesday, September 10 Devon and Cornwall Police was notified of a road traffic incident on the B3184, Clyst Honiton Bypass, near Exeter Airport.
A 16 year old male was treated at the scene by South Western Ambulance Service and the critical care doctor, before being transferred to the emergency department at Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital.
The pedestrian's injuries remained serious in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
A stretch of the B3184 bypass that runs underneath Exeter Airport remained closed while a forensic examination of the scene was conducted. The road was fully reopened at 1am.
Officers from the Exeter Roads Policing Unit are appealing for witnesses to come forward, quoting log number 0853 of 10/09/19; Grid Ref: E 933650, N 300106.
Police said they would like to thank members of the public for their patience during the scene closure.
