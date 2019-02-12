Teenager ‘threatened staff’ in Cranbrook shop
PUBLISHED: 14:39 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 25 February 2019
Police attended after staff reported the incident
Staff at the Co-op convenience store in Cranbrook were reportedly threatened by a teenager, sparking a police investigation.
Officers were called out to the shop at about 7.30pm on Sunday, February 24 by a member of staff.
It is thought that the teenager was angry after being asked to leave the store. He returned a short time later and is said to have made threatening remarks.
A police spokesman said: “Officers attended and located a suspect matching the description. He was taken home and a statement taken.
“Police enquiries continue into this matter.”
