Teenager ‘threatened staff’ in Cranbrook shop

PUBLISHED: 14:39 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:32 25 February 2019

Cranbrook Co-op shop, where a teenager allegedly threatened staff. Picture: Philippa Davies

Police attended after staff reported the incident

Staff at the Co-op convenience store in Cranbrook were reportedly threatened by a teenager, sparking a police investigation.

Officers were called out to the shop at about 7.30pm on Sunday, February 24 by a member of staff.

It is thought that the teenager was angry after being asked to leave the store. He returned a short time later and is said to have made threatening remarks.

A police spokesman said: “Officers attended and located a suspect matching the description. He was taken home and a statement taken.

“Police enquiries continue into this matter.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

