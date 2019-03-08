Teenagers aim to raise funds for YMCA with cake sale in Honiton

Youngsters on the National Citizen Service are aiming to support the work of the YMCA to help homeless people.

A group of teenagers will be hosting a cake sale in Honiton to raise money for the YMCA.

The fundraiser is part of the National Citizen Service (NCS), which is aimed at 15-17-year-olds to discover who they are and what they can do.

The group, who all took their GCSEs this year, have been taking part in a range of activities over a period of four weeks, which included an outward-bound course in Newquay and hearing talks from a range of speakers in a university setting.

They have been working on a project to support their community and have identified homelessness as an area that deserves their attention.

A spokesman for the NCS said the youngsters were taking part in the scheme because they care about their communities.

She said: "That is why a group of 15 teenagers have got together and decided to launch a fundraising initiative in order to support those in our communities who are homeless and need our help.

"From cake sales to games nights and sponsored silences, we have been working for two weeks with a target of raising £500 for YMCA Exeter, which actively looks for opportunities to make a transformative impact on young lives."

The group will be holding a cake sale outside St Paul's Church, Honiton, on Tuesday, August 13, 10am-4pm.

The group is also hosting a games night, along with other fundraisers at Honiton Youth Club 6.30pm-9pm.

If anyone would like to donate to the cause, they can do so on the group's Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/charlotte-varley4