Seaton hospital volunteers receive long service awards

Long serving League volunteers (l to r) Kirstin MacLean, Maggie Dunn, Kirstine House (five years) Doreen Horroll (15), Jenny Male (30) and Brenda Clark (15). Picture: Lycia Moore. Archant

Hospital League of Friends thanks its band of dedicated helpers

Ten volunteers with Seaton and District Hospital League of Friends have received long service awards.

They were presented at the group’s Christmas lunch by treasurer Shirley Robinson.

League chairman, Dr Mark Welland thanked all the 65 volunteers for their dedication and commitment and said how amazing it was that so many people were prepared to give up anything from a few hours to several days helping out each week. The League could not function without them, he stressed.

League manager Lycia Moore said: “Aged from 14 to 92 years, the League’s volunteers provide essential support, with roles ranging from helping out in our two charity shops, running our monthly Friends in the Community group, to running our weekly bingo fundraiser, or providing admin support - alongside other crucial practical roles such as, gardening, fundraising, helping at events – or being a Trustee.

“With £5,000 per week to raise for our Seaton Friends Hospiscare@Home service, we are always looking for more volunteers to help in our charity shops in Fore Street - but there are lots of other ways you can make a difference as well.”

For more information on volunteering or how you could help support the League, please contact Lycia Moore, League manager, on 01297 20143 or email SeatonLOf@nhs.net