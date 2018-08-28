Lyme artists learn about acrylics

Terry Whitworth with his completed painting. Picture LRAS Archant

Soicety’s president paints a still-life using the versatile medium

Terry Whitworth, president of Lyme Regis Art Society, gave members an excellent demonstration of how to create a still life using acrylic paints.

The group is more accustomed to seeing him work with watercolours but he enjoys the freedom and versatility that acrylics offer.

As he told members ‘you can overpaint mistakes or sand them down or leave them as happy accidents’.

Working on an earlier version of this still life arrangement, he painted in the white base sheet, outlining the very important negative spaces between the vegetables, and overpainting some areas to get a better arrangement.

He was using paint straight from the bottle with a wide hogshair brush and advocated seeing the work as a whole without focussing on any one element but allowing things to emerge during the process. This gives the painting a looseness and allows the eye of the viewer to fill in the gaps. He left his finished work looking full of light and vitality.

Lyme Regis Art Society meets on alternate Tuesdays in The Woodmead Halls from 2pm to 4pm until the end of March. The next meeting will be a demonstration on February 19 by Claire Western entitled “Rich Combinations” using collage and mixed media.

Visitors and new members are always welcome. For further details, contact Sheila Stratton on 01297 445464 or go to https://www.lymeregisartssociety.org.uk/