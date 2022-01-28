Local Tesco donates to Arc Axminster

From left to right Hellen Collins Manager Tesco Axminster and Emma Cole Community Champion. - Credit: Axminster Tesco

Axminster Tesco's donates £1360 pounds to a local mental health charity in East Devon.

Arc Axminster supports patients of Axminster Medical Practice through professional counselling in times of trauma, loss and life-changing diagnoses. The charity has seen more than 2,500 patients since it started in 2007.

In December, ARC was invited by the Axminster Tesco Store Management to have a Santa’s Grotto outside the store for 3 consecutive Saturdays. Tesco’s provided gifts for the children, decorations, an "Elfie Selfie", a Father Christmas Post Box as well as an endless supply of mince pies.

Arc was able to raise funds, from Father Christmas visits, selling Christmas cards and holding a raffle.

Suzie McFadzean, fundraising volunteer. said “Emma Cole, and Helen Collins, Store Manager, really pushed the boat out for ARC by supporting this activity. We are so grateful for this demonstration of support from Tesco for the towns unique mental health charity, without such support, Arc would not be able to operate.”

"Axminster community were incredibly supportive and generous, without such support we could not operate”.

If you'd like to donate to Arc, visit their just giving page via www.justgiving.com/ARC-Axminster or become to become a fundraising volunteer email arcaxminster@gmail.com.



