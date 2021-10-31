News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Tesco store's book sale give air cadets vital support

Tim Dixon

Published: 12:15 PM October 31, 2021
Updated: 1:07 PM October 31, 2021
Tesco manager John Haymes presents Flt Lt Justin Felice with a cheque

Tesco Honiton manager John Haymes presents Flt Lt Justin Felice with a cheque for £400 - Credit: Tesco

Tesco Honiton have again pulled out all the stops and through their legendary fundraising community book sale have been able to support the Honiton Air Cadets.
Despite nearly 24 months of health crisis, delivery restrictions, a store refit and recent fuel shortages, the store has been able to complete a phase of support to the town’s air cadets. 
This week store manager John Haymes was delighted to present Flt Lt Justin Felice with a cash donation of £400.
The money was initially raised to support a cultural experience event where local cadets would have travelled to Gibraltar to explore and experience military life and interactions with other cadets but sadly Covid-19 put pay to the trip so Tesco community liaison champion Duncan Sheridan-Shaw agreed that the money will be reserved and presented at a time when the cadet community felt safe to start new projects.
Duncan, John and Flt Lt Felice have now agreed that the local supermarket will support the cadets as a local youth project and all parties are excited to see what can be achieved.
 

