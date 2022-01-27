News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
East Devon shop reaches out to support local cancer charity

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 1:22 PM January 27, 2022
honiton tesco

Pictured from left to right: Jack Jones, Marion Craddock & James Parker. - Credit: Duncan Sheridan-Shaw

Tesco Honiton and the Force Cancer charity, team up to fundraise in-store.

This February, the Honiton store will be raising money through in-store events, including one local young lady who will take part in an in-store bike ride.

On a more local level, Force has been providing refreshments at the Honiton chemotherapy unit, before it was moved to Ottery St Mary. They promise to maintain the service during the relocation. 

Fruits, drinks, tea, coffee, soups and hot chocolate have been provided to Force on a weekly basis, and the Tesco fruit and veg team are always around to support and look forward to helping the Force volunteers. 


James Parker, Team Manager at Tesco said "It's great to see Marion each week, catch up with what's happening and get a real feel for how much people appreciate the fruit" 

Community Manager Duncan Sheridan-Shaw said "Force has provided some amazing services to our community and we are massively proud to be able to do our bit to keep the fundraising and providing awareness"  

Honiton News

