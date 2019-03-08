Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Honiton shoppers bag £2,000 for The Poppy Factory

PUBLISHED: 07:01 26 April 2019

A poppy tribute to the fallen. Picture Chris Carson

A poppy tribute to the fallen. Picture Chris Carson

Archant

Money will help more veterans with health conditions back into work

An award-winning charity has been given £2,000 to help more veterans with health conditions back into work - thanks to support from shoppers in Honiton.

Customers gave their backing to The Poppy Factory by voting for the charity in the Bags of Help scheme at the Tesco Superstore in Battishorne Way, using blue tokens given at the checkouts throughout January and February.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch the community funding project, with grants raised from carrier bag sales. The funding will enable The Poppy Factory to reach more veterans in the area.

Each year the charity supports around 300 ex-Forces men and women with physical or mental health conditions back into meaningful and sustained employment.

Deirdre Mills, chief executive of The Poppy Factory, said:

“We are so grateful to everyone in and around Honiton who showed their support for our wounded, injured and sick veterans by using their tokens to vote for The Poppy Factory in the Bags of Help scheme.”

Most Read

MP says tramway is on the right track

Jenny Nunn, chief executive Seaton Tramway, Neil Parish, MP, and Lee Taylor, engineering manager in front of Tram No. 14. Picture: Josh Crabtree.

Plumber ‘Pipes’ pedal powering for Arc

Ian 'Pipes' Woodhall is cycling for Arc. Picture Dave Selly

Honiton at Twickenham – the Yorkshire-based opposition

Action from Honiton's 30-20 win at Portsmouth in the semi-final of the RFC National Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

Majority vote needed for district council to ‘make’ Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Police find ring during burglary investigation

The ring which has been recovered. Picture Devon and Cornwall Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

MP says tramway is on the right track

Jenny Nunn, chief executive Seaton Tramway, Neil Parish, MP, and Lee Taylor, engineering manager in front of Tram No. 14. Picture: Josh Crabtree.

Plumber ‘Pipes’ pedal powering for Arc

Ian 'Pipes' Woodhall is cycling for Arc. Picture Dave Selly

Honiton at Twickenham – the Yorkshire-based opposition

Action from Honiton's 30-20 win at Portsmouth in the semi-final of the RFC National Senior Vase. Picture HONITON RFC

Majority vote needed for district council to ‘make’ Neighbourhood Plan for Payhembury

Payhembury village. Picture: Google Maps

Police find ring during burglary investigation

The ring which has been recovered. Picture Devon and Cornwall Police

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Honiton shoppers bag £2,000 for The Poppy Factory

A poppy tribute to the fallen. Picture Chris Carson

Sidmouth Repair Café – it’s about building up relationships

Chris Dunford of Bradfords (second standing from the left, with members of the café team) and a table laden with materials and tools to help the fixers in their work.

Sidbury CC looking for a last-minute friendly this Sunday

Web pics. Ref exsp 16 17TI 1504. Picture: Terry Ife

Search to find Devon’s best churchyard

The churchyard at St Michael's, Shute. Picture: Grassrootsgroundswell via flickr.com

Reports ordered on Seaton arsonist

The scene at the flats fire in Seaton, Picture Chris Carson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists