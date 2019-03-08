Honiton shoppers bag £2,000 for The Poppy Factory

A poppy tribute to the fallen. Picture Chris Carson Archant

Money will help more veterans with health conditions back into work

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An award-winning charity has been given £2,000 to help more veterans with health conditions back into work - thanks to support from shoppers in Honiton.

Customers gave their backing to The Poppy Factory by voting for the charity in the Bags of Help scheme at the Tesco Superstore in Battishorne Way, using blue tokens given at the checkouts throughout January and February.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch the community funding project, with grants raised from carrier bag sales. The funding will enable The Poppy Factory to reach more veterans in the area.

Each year the charity supports around 300 ex-Forces men and women with physical or mental health conditions back into meaningful and sustained employment.

Deirdre Mills, chief executive of The Poppy Factory, said:

“We are so grateful to everyone in and around Honiton who showed their support for our wounded, injured and sick veterans by using their tokens to vote for The Poppy Factory in the Bags of Help scheme.”