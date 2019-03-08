Axe Valley shoppers bag £6,000 for The Poppy Factory

Farrah Webb from The Poppy Factory with £4,000 raised at Seaton. Picture: Dan Hodges Archant

Axe Valley shoppers have supported ex-servicemen and women by casting their votes for a charity that helps veterans with health conditions back into work.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Poppy Factory was awarded £6,000 through grants raised from carrier bag sales at Tesco stores in Seaton and Axminster.

Customers voted for the charity they wanted to help by using blue tokens handed out at the tills.

At Seaton the Tesco Bags of Help scheme raised £4,000 while at Axminster the total was £2,000.

The funding will help The Poppy Factory support more wounded, sick and injured veterans in Devon.

The Poppy Factory works with businesses to transform the way employers think about recruiting people with physical or mental health conditions.

Deirdre Mills, chief executive, said: "We are so grateful to everyone in Seaton and Axminster who showed their support.

"This important funding will go directly to our employability programme, helping us support many more ex-Forces men and women who want to flourish in new jobs and careers, no matter what health conditions and other barriers they may face."

To nominate a worthy cause for Tesco funding visit the store's website by clicking here