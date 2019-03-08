Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Axe Valley shoppers bag £6,000 for The Poppy Factory

PUBLISHED: 07:01 21 August 2019

Farrah Webb from The Poppy Factory with £4,000 raised at Seaton. Picture: Dan Hodges

Farrah Webb from The Poppy Factory with £4,000 raised at Seaton. Picture: Dan Hodges

Archant

Axe Valley shoppers have supported ex-servicemen and women by casting their votes for a charity that helps veterans with health conditions back into work.

The Poppy Factory was awarded £6,000 through grants raised from carrier bag sales at Tesco stores in Seaton and Axminster.

Customers voted for the charity they wanted to help by using blue tokens handed out at the tills.

At Seaton the Tesco Bags of Help scheme raised £4,000 while at Axminster the total was £2,000.

The funding will help The Poppy Factory support more wounded, sick and injured veterans in Devon.

The Poppy Factory works with businesses to transform the way employers think about recruiting people with physical or mental health conditions.

Deirdre Mills, chief executive, said: "We are so grateful to everyone in Seaton and Axminster who showed their support.

"This important funding will go directly to our employability programme, helping us support many more ex-Forces men and women who want to flourish in new jobs and careers, no matter what health conditions and other barriers they may face."

To nominate a worthy cause for Tesco funding visit the store's website by clicking here

Most Read

Former Honiton man caught inappropriately messaging ‘children’ online by three different vigilante groups

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Traders launch ‘totally local’ group in Axminster

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

Drag queens, DJs and comedy nights all touted for Bruv’s Bar - opening in Honiton next month

The Hagon family: (L-R) Jim, Sharon, Shannon, Reece and Lauren. Picture: Lauren Hagon

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Former Honiton man caught inappropriately messaging ‘children’ online by three different vigilante groups

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Traders launch ‘totally local’ group in Axminster

Axminster's Trinity House department store is to close in September. Picture Chris Carson

Beautiful Days 2019: all the photos from the weekend

Beans On Toast at Beautiful Days 2019. Ref shs 33 19TI 2019 8111. Picture: Terry Ife

Drag queens, DJs and comedy nights all touted for Bruv’s Bar - opening in Honiton next month

The Hagon family: (L-R) Jim, Sharon, Shannon, Reece and Lauren. Picture: Lauren Hagon

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Latest from the Midweek Herald

Axe Valley shoppers bag £6,000 for The Poppy Factory

Farrah Webb from The Poppy Factory with £4,000 raised at Seaton. Picture: Dan Hodges

Cranbrook stroll to big victory in warm-up game

Tipton fc. Ref miscsp 44-17TI 2485. Picture: Terry Ife

Axe Cliff treasurer takes top spot in 15-hole competition

Axe Cliff Golf Club members (left to right) Picture:AXE CLIFF GOLF CLUB

Lyme Regis Regatta Stableford success for Stuart Scott

Golf club and ball

Exeter Racecourse galloping back into action with October start

Exeter Races are back in early October. Picture: EXTER RACECOURSE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists