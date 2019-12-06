Honiton carers get more than a little help from Tesco

Honiton Carers Group members at Tesco (l/R) Sally Church, Winnie Cameron, Co-ordinator, Vicky Coombes, Devon Carers community support worker. Picture: HCSG Archant

Members of the Honiton Carers Support Group were at the town's Tesco store last week - fundraising and raising awareness of what they do.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Generous shoppers donated £378.07 to the group during what organiser described as 'a fabulous day'.

Manager Winnie Cameron said: "As usual Tesco made us most welcome and we had with lots of fun, raising this incredible amount.

"Honiton Carers would like to thank Tesco for their hospitality, the public for donating so generously and also a huge thank you to all the volunteers who helped man the stand. We really appreciate everyone's support."

At their recent meeting members were joined by Vicky Coombes, the new care support worker for Devon Carers who gave a short resume of her role in the community.

The carers next meeting will be their Christmas lunch on December 11, at the Blue Ball Inn.

For more information about Honiton Carers Support Group contact Winnie Cameron on Winniekjaer@btinternet.com or phone 07974 636926.