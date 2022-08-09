News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Eages tribute band visiting Honiton

Adam Manning

Published: 4:23 PM August 9, 2022
The Alter Eagles - an Eagles tribute act is coming to the Beehive, Honiton. - Credit: The Alter Eagles.

An Eagles tribute is coming to the Beehive, Honiton in September. 

The Alter Eagles are an Eagles tribute band formed in 2003 and will be performing on September 10, at 7.30pm.

The band perform the whole repertoire of Eagles tracks, from country rock - complete with full harmonies - through to hard rocking numbers, showcasing the Eagles' trademark duelling electric guitars.

The current set comprises material from 35 years of Eagles' performances, up to and including 2007's Long Road out of Eden.

The Alter Eagles are: Steve McCormack (guitars, vocals) Alan Tomkins (keys, guitars, vocals) Mike Bradley (guitars, vocals) Ollie Green (drums and percussion) and Rob Beattie (bass, vocals).

Midweek Herald's sister paper, East Anglian Daily Times called them : 'A joy to watch'. Another newspapers said they are  'one of the best tribute bands'. 

Tickets cost £18. For more information visit the Beehive website here - https://thebeehive.savoysystems.co.uk/TheBeehive.dll/TSelectItems.waSelectItemsPrompt.TcsWebMenuItem_1529.TcsWebTab_3773.TcsProgramme_838791



