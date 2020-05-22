Why a retirement community lifestyle could work for your parents

Residents can walk, ride a bike, jog and tend to the allotments on the grounds. Picture: Retirement Villages Archant

The global pandemic has us all thinking about the future and wondering what will happen next - especially if you are concerned about your parents and isolation.

The Retirement Villages Group explains how and why a retirement community might be the answer.

Q: What are the benefits of a retirement village lifestyle?

Right now, isolation is a big concern for many families who may have parents they are cut off from. This is where a retirement community can help. Residents are part of a larger supportive network, even now while having to respect the social distancing rules.

Walks in the grounds, ordering groceries from the shop, having a meal from the restaurant delivered to their door, and receiving weekly wellness calls from a member of staff, are all important benefits that help people feel safe and secure – and most importantly, not isolated.

This can provide peace of mind as much for family members as it does for residents.

Q: How are you helping people stay connected and why is it important?

A sense of community is more important now than ever to help people cope during this self-isolation period.

We have social media channels for people to keep in touch with friends and fellow residents across other villages, and a weekly community newsletter with ‘to do’ tips and info.

Community is at the heart of this lifestyle and this shines through everywhere – from the recent VE Day doorstep celebrations where villages were decked in bunting and enjoyed a flypast, to the Zoom Medau classes and quizzes.

Our community spirit is stronger than ever, it’s just ‘virtual’ right now.

Q: What about life after Covid-19?

It’s difficult to imagine at this point, however, there will be a new normal.

Community life will return gradually when it is safe to do so, and then our residents can enjoy all the central amenities and shared spaces, including restaurants, libraries and exercise and wellness suites. There is also a myriad of interest groups and societies that residents organise amongst themselves.

Building new friendships and trying new or forgotten pursuits is what our communities are all about. Residents enjoy feeling a sense of purpose, building new relationships, learning new things as well as passing on and sharing a rich lifetime of experiences.

Q: Are retirement villages equipped if there was another pandemic?

We believe our communities are amongst some of the safest places to be.

Residents are enjoying the security of their own homes alongside neighbours and friends who they can contact by phone or during their daily exercise in the grounds (keeping to strict social distancing).

Our team of staff provide more friendly faces and an incredible support network. They can run errands, provide a listening ear, keep in touch with family, organise shopping, deliver meals and supply whatever support is needed.

Residents can enjoy walking the dog, going for a bike ride, a jog or even digging in the allotment in our extensive grounds.

Q: How can I get in touch to see if a retirement village is the best option for my parents?

We can provide virtual appointments and all the information you’ll need if you decide that you would like to consider one of our communities.

We are continuing to take fully refundable reservations and we can even offer our popular rent and rent to buy tenures.

We are closely following the government guidelines and when we feel the time is right, our show home will be open for viewings with the right safety measures in place. Some of our village show homes will be available to visit in June. Check our website for updates on viewings.

